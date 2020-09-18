Scotland school board member passes away

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Board of Education member Wayne Cromartie died on Thursday.

There was no cause of death given.

Cromartie was a public servant, joining the board in 2015 to take over Darwin Williams’ unexpired term representing the Stewartsville Township, and won the election to keep the seat in 2016.

“I had the privilege of serving with Wayne for five years and it was a joy,” said the Rev. Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, who also serves as a member of the school board. “Wayne was very passionate about his service to the staff and students of our community always concerned about the board looking beyond differences and attempting to find common ground to make the best decisions for our students … we have missed his presence lately with board functions but continues to maintain contact with him and are certainly saddened by his sudden passing.”

Cromartie was a Laurinburg native who graduated from Scotland High in 1988 and held a business degree from Howard University.

“Wayne was an outstanding community servant,” said the Rev. Garland Pierce. “We are thankful and grateful for his leadership on the Scotland County School Board. I always loved to have conversations with him about life and his family. I’m going to miss those conversations with him. I ask that we all keep his family in prayer during this time of bereavement.”

McPhatter Funeral Home will be serving the family. No arrangments have been made at press time.

