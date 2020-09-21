Re-entry Program elects new Executive Council

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Re-entry Program, administered by the Department of Social Services, recently welcomed the new Executive Council for the current fiscal year.

The new Council includes Chair Linda Ross, Christopher Mitchell, Demetrius Rainer, Dorothy Tyson, Mitchell Johnson, Michael Edds, Ralph Kersey, James McLean and Melanie Hunt.

There were 150 individuals who cast ballots totaling more than 370 votes were collected and certified. During the members serve two years of service, they offer technical assistance in delivering services and help create and establish policy for the local program. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, all Council meetings are currently held virtually.

Since January, the local reentry council has served over 100 individuals, delivering over 200 support services to housing, clothing, employment assistance, documentation and other services. For more information on how you can get involved or make a referral, visit the website https://www.scotlandcounty.org/765/Reentry-Program , email the community coordinator, Rob Macy at [email protected]