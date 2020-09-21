Tillis: North Carolina to be included in moratorium

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) spoke with President Donald Trump and was informed that North Carolina will be included in a Presidential Memorandum withdrawing new leasing for offshore oil and gas developments for the next 12 years.

Under the order, leases for the purposes of offshore development are prohibited between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2032.

“Over the last several years, I have listened to mayors and elected officials from Brunswick to Currituck County and have been adamant that any decision on new energy production off North Carolina’s coast should be made with the input of our local communities,” Tillis said. “Following the announcement of an offshore drilling moratorium, I urged President Trump to include North Carolina.

“I want to thank President Trump for including North Carolina in the moratorium and listening to the concerns of North Carolinians on the coast,” he added.