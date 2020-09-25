Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hall Street reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had stolen a Bersa .389 handgun valued at $300.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Azure Court reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had caused $300 in damages to their vehicle by scratching it and pulling the grill out.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had pretended to be a family member and convinced them to send $500 via Cash App to them.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — McDonald’s reported to the police department on Thursday that unknown persons had passed a $100 counterfeit bill.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Strickland, 46, of Laurinburg was arrested Thursday for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling for drug sale. He was given a $7,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bernadette Donovan, 53, of East Church Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendall Maynor, 36, of First Street was arrested Thursday for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on a government official and communicating threats. She was given a $2,500 bond.