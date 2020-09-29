BOE approves going back with hybrid plan

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools students will be back in the buildings for the second nine-weeks.

In a 4-3 vote Scotland County Board of Education approved the hybrid model for students to get back into the classrooms as of Oct. 19. Students will be separated in A-day and B-day’s with students being in the classroom two days a week and one day fully remote.

Parents will have the choice to keep their students at home and to continue remote learning for the nine-weeks but if parents chose to do so, they cannot change to having their student go in-person later in the semester.

Watch for an in-depth story online Tuesday and in the Wednesday print edition.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]