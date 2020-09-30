Recipe for stuffed spaghetti squash is a success

Today I’m sharing a “kale, couscous and tomato stuffed spaghetti squash” which is a recipe straight from my own head. I had no idea how this was going to go but it actually turned out pretty delicious and was super filling.

My idea behind this was a dish I saw on Hello Fresh, which was kale, cranberry and walnut stuffed squash, which looked amazing but I wasn’t sure how I felt about the cranberry and walnuts in it so I decided to do something different. The original recipe also didn’t call for spaghetti squash but I personally wanted that so that’s what I decided to use.

I did have extra of the kale, tomato and couscous mixture in comparison to the squash, but it was delicious on its own so I might just eat that alone.

I will say I could have used some tomato sauce mainly for the squash but I don’t honestly know if it would have been too overpowering with the couscous.

But this meal is definitely one I think I’ll try again — it makes a lot of food.

***

Ingredients …

1 spaghetti squash

3 cups of kale

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 box of roasted garlic and olive oil couscous

3 tablespoon of olive oil

2 tablespoons of garlic

2 teaspoons of lemon juice

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Preheat the oven to 400 and cut the spaghetti squash in half and take the seeds out. Add a tablespoon of olive oil to each side of the squash and season with salt and pepper. Cook face down on a baking sheet for 40 minutes to an hour.

Once squash is done use a fork to pull it apart.

While squash is cooking, cook the couscous to the package directions.

Heat a large pan on medium-high heat and add olive oil then kale. Add in garlic and season with salt and pepper. Cook kale until tender then add tomatoes and allow to simmer.

Add kale, tomato and couscous mixture to the squash and enjoy.

