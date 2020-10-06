Rotary meets for first time since March

LAURINBURG — For the first time in 209 days, the gavel to open a Laurinburg Rotary Club meeting at the Masonic Lodge pounded at 1 p.m. Tuesday — this time with a new president.

Club members returned for their regular lunch meeting after nearly seven months of being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they were greeted by a few changes. The first was the transition from outdoing President Beacham McDougald to incoming President John McLaurin.

But also, because the coronavirus remains a threat, members were seated according to social distancing regulations and were required to wear a facemask when not eating. Also, no visitors or outside program speakers were allowed. Instead, all programs for the immediate future will be provided by club members.

“I know other organizations have done virtual meetings, but I’m just thankful we can finally get back together in person,” McLaurin said. “Some of us thought it was important to at least get a date on the calendar.”

He added that, in August, the club’s board met to create a timeline for meetings and, for the rest of the fiscal year, through June, the club will meet every other week.

“As time passes and positive cases start to go down, we may be able to relax that,” McLaurin said.

Club members will also be asked to RSVP before each meeting in order to get a correct number of boxed lunches reserved. Also, McLaurin said that the club’s fundraising opportunities will remain a challenge through the end of the year, but hopes that changes in 2021.

The next meeting of the Rotary Club will be Oct. 20.

