SCS sees decrease in vacant positions compared to last year

LAURINBURG — Despite some districts in the region having issues with new vacancies due to COVID-19, Scotland County Schools has fewer openings than it has in previous years.

According to Executive Director of Human Resources Donald Caudle, there are only 28 vacancies in local classrooms. Of those, 18 are teacher positions and 10 are teacher assistant positions. The numbers show half-vacancies at some of the locations because the position is split between two of the schools.

The teacher vacancies include five at Carver Middle School, four at Spring Hill Middle School, three at Sycamore Lane Primary and Elementary, one at South Johnson Elementary, one at Scotland High School and one at SEarCH. At both the Central Office and Shaw Academy, there are 1.5 positions open.

For teacher assistant positions, the numbers include 2.5 at Carver Middle School, 2.5 at Spring Hill Middle School, two at Sycamore Lane Primary and Elementary and one at South Johnson Elementary.

“The number of vacancies is less than it was last year,” Caudle said. “Like there has been in years past there just aren’t teachers to fill the vacancies. It isn’t teachers not wanting to be teaching during a pandemic, there just aren’t teachers and it’s something we’ve been dealing with for a while.”

At the end of the 2019-20 school year, Caudle said that six people had retired and 75 people left the district.

With COVID-19, Caudill said that there have been some difficulties being able to recruit teachers and that it’s being done differently now.

”We are attending Virtual Fairs and we have hopes to hire the student teachers we have in place this semester,” Caudill said. “The difference is having that face-to-face time with the applicants that we are recruiting.“

