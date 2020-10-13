Live Like Madison holding a birthday blood drive

LAURINBURG — Live Like Madison, the organization dedicated to raising funds for pediatric cancer research, is honoring Madison Fedak on what would be her 8th birthday with a blood drive.

The American Red Cross is hosting the blood drive with the Live Like Madison team on Wednesday from 1 until 6 p.m. at Saint Luke United Methodist Church. This week’s drive will be the fourth Live Like Madison blood drive held by the American Red Cross.

Laura Fedak, Madison’s mother, said there are just a couple of scheduled slots left to give blood. However, walk-ins are also being accepted.

“We have 69 appointment slots, and Madison’s Birthday Blood Drive filled up within a week of posting it online. We expect to have more than 69 donors as we encourage walk-ins to attend as well,” Fedak said. “We have collected a total of 198 units of blood from 202 donors during our three previous blood drives!”

Fedak said she chose this date, her daughter’s birthday, to hold the drive because she believes Madison would have wanted to spend her birthday helping those in need. According to Fedak, a blood drive held last year by Team Madison was a success.

“Madison loved helping and doing for others. When we hosted a blood drive for Team Madison last year, Madison was so excited,” Fedak remembers. “She went around talking with people, holding donors’ hands, and even talked with one donor, calming her so that her blood pressure came down enabling her to donate blood!”

This blood drive can benefit our community in a number of ways, including potentially saving lives of those in need of blood. One pint of blood, according to Fedak, has the potential to save up to three lives. This drive also gives our community the opportunity to give back and to honor Madison’s memory.

“We all are blessed in so many ways and giving back by donating blood is a good intrinsic feeling,” said Fedak. “It feels good to help others, and in this case, we are helping by donating blood but also showing our support for our hero, Madison, and her family.”

Monetary donations are also being accepted. These donations go toward pediatric cancer research and awareness and to families affected by pediatric cancer. Any donations may be made through the Live Like Madison website or mailed directly to Live Like Madison, P.O. Box 2412, Laurinburg, NC 28351.

“As her mom, the best way to honor Madison is to talk about her and do things that remind us all of how she lived her life. Madison was one of the most caring and giving people I knew,” Fedak said. “We have “Madison Cards” that detail how you can Live Like Madison. I truly believe that all we have going on in our world, that people must find ways to bring joy and happiness to others.”

