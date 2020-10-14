ABOVE & BEYOND

“The Save Award is presented to first responders who go above and beyond with their efforts to rescue and save lives. It is not an award that we give out often. “It isn’t an everyday occurrence.” — Mike Causey

LAURINBURG — Oftentimes, situations occur where an act of heroism is displayed and no one knows about it. This was not the case on Wednesday.

Commissioner of Insurance and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey and Brian Taylor, chief state fire marshal, paid a visit to the city of Laurinburg Fire Department to honor the firefighters for a job well done.

“We are here today presenting the Save Award to the city of Laurinburg Fire Department,” said Causey. “The Save Award is presented to first responders who go above and beyond with their efforts to rescue and save lives.

“It is not an award that we give out often,” continued Causey. “It isn’t an everyday occurrence.”

The Laurinburg firefighters were given the award due to a save that occurred at a structure fire call on Sept. 24.

“When we arrived on the scene that night we could see smoke coming out of the roof of the residence,” said Jamie Sweet, an engineer for Laurinburg. “We could also hear the smoke detectors actively beeping.”

The Laurinburg Fire Department works to help the community when they can. According to Chief Jordan McQueen, firefighters had been to the residence at a prior time and installed the smoke alarms in the residence.

Taylor spoke also on the importance of acknowledging the actions of first responders.

“When we say first responder, we are talking about law enforcement officers, ems and fire personnel.,” said Taylor. “They are heroes every day, however, it is important they get the credit when they go above the call of duty. These guys took the time to install the alarm and that alarm in turn helped save lives.”

According to Causey, there have been 90 fire fatalities reported so far this year.

“A few years ago we had 138 fire deaths recorded and last year we had 118,” said Causey. “We are at 90 so far but the year is not over yet. We are about to start our carbon monoxide detector campaign as well as getting the information about deep frying turkeys and space heaters to the public, hopefully, this campaign will help prevent more deaths from occurring.”

The Laurinburg firefighters are thankful for the recognition from the state.

“I’m just happy to know that our efforts are making a difference in the community and being effective,” said McQueen. “It also feels good to know those efforts by all of our firefighters are being noticed and recognized.

“It means a lot that Commissioner Causey and State Fire Marshall Brian Taylor would take the time to come present us with the award,” added McQueen. “We hope that the efforts we put forward will continue to help members of our community and continue to aid in saving lives.”

