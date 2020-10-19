Girl Scouts troops recruiting virtually.

RALEIGH — Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is preparing for a virtual season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With challenges like a global pandemic, social unrest, and a long-term pause on many social activities and routines, girls need to feel a sense of belonging now more than ever,” a release from the council reads in part. “Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines is dedicated to providing girls with a support system and an outlet to have fun and be themselves during this unprecedented time.”

New Girl Scout troops are forming across central and eastern North Carolina, and typically meet on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. Many troops are meeting virtually so all girls can participate from the comfort and safety of their home or backyard, and all in-person activities must follow local, state and national regulations and guidance. Troops that are starting virtually are forming by location so they can begin meeting in-person when it is safe to do so.

“While this year looks different than normal, Girl Scouts is committed to ensuring all girls can participate in the Girl Scout Leadership Program while making safety a top priority,” the council release reads in part.

In addition to troop meetings, girls also have the opportunity to participate in council activities hosted in outdoor and virtual settings. Exploring the four Girl Scout program pillars of STEM, entrepreneurship, the outdoors, and life skills, these activities encourage girls to learn about themselves and the world around them in an inclusive all-girl environment.

Upcoming events include socially distanced Family Exploration Days at camp, virtual book clubs familiarizing Girl Scouts with the importance of diversity, and virtual STEM workshops. Additional offerings include badge kits and activity boxes with which Girl Scouts can continue working toward earning badges and meeting their goals individually, with guided instructions.

New events and opportunities will be added throughout the year and there will be something for every girl to “learn, grow, and thrive.”

“My girls have learned so much about themselves and how they can help the world be a better place. Some of their Take Action Projects include helping homeless women and children, making welcome home goody bags for the military, and holding a virtual youth health fair,” Troop Leader Latonja Council said. “If you want to make lifelong friends and go on a never-ending adventure of learning new things and helping people, go Girl Scouts.”

“Making sure girls see and have opportunities to reach their potential isn’t just about helping them earn better grades, make better decisions, and lead happier lives,” the release reads in part. “It’s about creating a more fair, equal, and compassionate world where every girl has a seat at the table and can make her dreams come true. Girl Scouts is where girls can develop the confidence they need to become leaders and changemakers throughout their lives.”

Girls and families can check out sample activities on the Girl Scouting at Home page at JoinGirlScoutsNC.org.