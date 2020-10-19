Partners in Ministry to hold movie night

First-ever event will be held on Thursday at ballfield

EAST LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry of East Laurinburg is hosting its first Drive-in Movie Event.

The event will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. and will take place on the PIM campus inside the ballpark field.

“This is to celebrate the ‘Lights On After School Celebration’ with all other after school programs nationwide,” said Chanel L. McClennahan, outreach coordinator For Partners in Ministry. “We will be showing the movie ‘Trolls World Tour.’”

The event is opened to all SYSTEM after-school parents and students, everything is free of charge.

“We ask all participants to remain in their cars and practice social distancing,” said McClennahan. “Refreshments such as slushies, popcorn and candy will be served. Door prizes and gift cards will be awarded to lucky ticket holders.”

SYSTEM ordered a giant pop-up movie screen over the summer for events such as this.

“Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 22, ‘Keeping the Lights On After School Day’ in North Carolina,” continued McClennahan.

According to the Partners in Ministry’s website, SYSTEM is an after-school program located on the East Laurinburg campus in Scotland County. The primary goal of SYSTEM is to help close the academic achievement gap in the Scotland County School System through STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education and enrichment programs.

“If parents or guardians are interested in signing their children up for SYSTEM After-school Program and enjoy all the SYSTEM activities this academic school year, applications are on site and on our website at www.pim-nc.org,” said McClennahan.

Partners in Ministry is located at 12 Third St. in East Laurinburg.

