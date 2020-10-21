Creation will take your kids to Halloween Heaven

Halloween Heaven is the perfect treat to satisfy your children this month.
The kitchen is calling your kids for this sweet, fun-to-make Halloween confection. It takes very little time to make and won’t leave a mess.
The yield varies.
Ingredients …
8 cups air-popped popcorn
7 ounces marshmallow cream
1/2 cup reduced fat peanut butter
1 cup Candy Corn
Directions …
Combine marshmallow cream and peanut butter in a large bowl; mix until smooth.
Stir in popcorn and candy corn and mix until coated evenly.
Drop by heaping spoonfuls on wax paper or non-stick surface and allow to cool.
Store in an airtight container.
For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.