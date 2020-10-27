Chief: ‘We’re trying to encourage alternatives’

“We’re trying to discourage door-to-door. We’re asking the citizens who are not participating to leave their front light off to show they aren’t passing out candy and we’re asking those who are passing out candy to wear a mask and gloves as well.” — Police Chief ‘Duke’ Wiliams

LAURINBURG — With COVID-19 numbers rising in the area and Halloween quickly approaching, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has put out information to make sure trick-or-treaters stay safe.

The NCDHHS put out a list of low- risk, moderate-risk and high-risk activities with events like door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat events, where candy is given out of large bowls and treats are handed out are being the higher risks.

“We’re trying to encourage alternatives,” said Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “We understand that we are in a pandemic and we understand the importance of Halloween for our youth. It’s their holiday and we’re sympathetic towards that. But we also have an obligation to keep them safe and to do all things possible to make sure we get through this season without anyone dying from this virus.”

Williams added that there are alternatives to the traditional trick-or-treating this year, like The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive-through trunk-or-treat.

“We’re trying to discourage door-to-door,” Williams said. “We’re asking the citizens who are not participating to leave their front light off to show they aren’t passing out candy and we’re asking those who are passing out candy to wear a mask and gloves as well.”

Halloween events

— On Wednesday, the Scotland County Parks and Recreation will hold a drive-through Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wagram Recreation Center at 24441 Marlboro St. in Wagram.

— On Friday, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office will host a drive-through Trunk or Treat titled “Halloween on Roper Street” from 6 to 9 p.m. at 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg.

— On Friday, O’Reilly Auto Parts in Laurinburg will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot at the rear entrance.

— On Saturday, downtown Laurinburg will host a Fall Festival and Sale Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sales at local stores will begin at 10 a.m.; children will be able to trick-or-treat at local stores from 1 to 3 p.m. and there will be a costume contest.

— On Saturday, a drive-thru trunk or treat will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, located at 11480 Hasty Road in Laurinburg. There will be a Halloween Tunnel, decorated trunks giving candy and hot dog supper to go. All are invited!

