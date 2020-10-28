Courtesy photo

David Harling, council commissioner for the Cape Fear Council, Boy Scouts of America, presented Eagle Scout Hunter Huneycutt, a member of Boy Scout Troop 420 sponsored by the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, the Cape Fear Council Eagle Scout Project of the Year award for 2020. The award is given by the National Eagle Scout Association to acknowledge a special Eagle Scout project in each of the 261 local Councils of the Boy Scouts of America. Hunter led friends and fellow Scouts by supplying cut and stacked firewood to local senior citizens who still heat or cook with wood. Much of the firewood came from downed trees on church property following a hurricane. The project was a unique service to citizens often overlooked for heating assistance and community support and provided clean-up assistance to church-owned property.