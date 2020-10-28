County leaders hope to help lower numbers

Meeting has been set for Friday at 10 a.m. at EOC

“We need to ensure we are on the same page so we can carry the same message to our residents. With our community leaders working together we stand a better chance of seeing the numbers start going down.” — Carol McCall

LAURINBURG — COVID numbers for Scotland County are on the rise and county officials are working together to come up with a plan to help protect and keep residents safe.

As of Tuesday, according to the Scotland County Health Department’s Facebook page, there have been 1,636 confirmed positive COVID cases among Scotland County residents. Of those cases, the Scotland County Health Department has reported 1,492 recoveries, but 25 deaths.

“We have decided to hold a meeting Friday at 10 a.m.,” said Carol McCall, Scotland County Commissioner. “The purpose of the meeting is to bring together leaders and elected officials to develop a unified message and to determine the best way to move forward.”

The meeting will be held at the Emergency Operations Center located at 1403 West Boulevard in Laurinburg.

According to McCall, space is limited due to COVID mandates and they will only be able to allow up to 25 people in the building.

“If anyone would like to join the meeting, they can do so virtually by going to the website, https://www.gotomeeting.com,” said McCall. “The code 853899109 should be used to gain access.”

McCall continued by saying with the spike in numbers, it is important for elected officials and community leaders to come together and work together on a unified plan that works for everyone.

“We need to ensure we are on the same page so we can carry the same message to our residents,” said McCall. “With our community leaders working together we stand a better chance of seeing the numbers start going down.

“The goal is for the county to be represented in this meeting by its diversity,” continued McCall.

As she continued explaining the meeting, McCall further stated there would be no mandates formed.

“This meeting is not about creating mandates, it is simply for us to come together and review the data so we can learn more and find ways to help our residents from continuing to get sick,” said McCall.

McCall is urging any resident with the ability to tune in to the meeting, do so.

“I really believe it is good for residents to listen in and absorb the information with us,” said McCall. “This is a very serious situation and the more information we can share helps our chances of keeping others safe and hopefully save lives.

“It is important that we all continue to remember the three Ws,” McCall.

The three Ws are wear, wait and wash.

All those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]