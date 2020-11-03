Relay for Life set to become spring event in 2021

LAURINBURG — Relay for Life might not be happening in 2020, but organizers are already preparing for the 2021 event.

Typically, Scotland County holds Relay for Life in the fall, but starting in 2021, the event will be moved to April.

“For years administrators at Scotland High School have requested we move the event to the Spring in an effort to not conflict with football at Pate Stadium,” said Co-Chair Carol Thomas. “Moving Relay is a huge undertaking since you either have two events in one year or no event in one year. Considering the impact of COVID-19, we elected to move the event to the spring in hopes we could accommodate the requests of the high school administration as well as react to the impact of the virus.”

The theme for the upcoming Relay is “Hope is Never Cancelled” and all the funds raised in 2020 will be going to the 2021 event.

“We need citizens of Scotland County to join the fight now more than ever before,” Thomas said. “The emphasis since March 2020 has been on COVID-19 and rightfully so. The virus has taken the world by surprise and poses an immediate and imminent danger. Attention on COVID-19 took priority in everyone’s life and with just cause.

“However, it did not wipe out cancer,” she added. “Unfortunately, cancer patients, survivors, and all of us have suffered for it. The virus has meant no treatment for many, no face to face support for many, no clinical trials for many, and has severely impacted research efforts.”

Thomas continued saying the virus has caused many to not have the face to face support, no clinical trials, no treatment and has severely impacted research efforts.

“As for Relay in the Scotland County area, we have scheduled no personal interaction due to COVID-19, the only meetings held have been virtual meetings,” Thomas said. “While we hope to have a live event in April, we may resort to a virtual event. Regardless, all need to join the fight to reverse the negative impact COVID-19 has had on wiping out cancer.”

The official kickoff for the 2021 Relay for Life was held on Oct. 26 but Thomas added it’s never too late to join.

“I cannot overemphasize the need for all to join the fight in whatever way you can,” Thomas said. “If you can create a team, please do so. If you sponsor a team, please do so. If you can sign-up to be a corporate sponsor, please do so. If you can encourage your church, school, family, whatever organization to create a team, please do so. If you can’t do any of these, please consider making a contribution to Relay.”

By visiting the Relay for Life website, you can make a donation, purchase a luminary and get more information on how to help.

“Our efforts today will most definitely impact our ability to control and conquer cancer tomorrow,” Thomas said.

For anyone wanting to create a team, email [email protected] or call 910-521-6859 or text a request for information to 910-610-3320.

Visit the Scotland County Relay for Life Facebook page at ScotlandRelayForLife or visit the website at RelayForLife.org/ScotlandNC.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.