Poppy Chow will be a hit with children

Let’s get the children back in the kitchen to help make this treat we’ll call Poppy Chow.

Peanut butter, chocolate, and popcorn make a new claim on the classic kid’s favorite. The recipe will make 2 quarts and take little or no time to create, but should be refrigerated at least overnight.

***

Ingredients …

2 quarts popped popcorn

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup confectioner’s sugar

***

Directions …

Place popcorn in a large bowl; set aside.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine butter, peanut butter and chocolate chips.

Microwave 2 minutes; stir until smooth.

Pour the chocolate mixture over the popcorn and stir until well coated.

Sprinkle Confectioner’s sugar over popcorn and stir until coated.

Cool to room temperature before serving.

Store in an airtight container, refrigerated, up to 24 hours.

For more popcorn recipes, go online to www.popcorn.org.