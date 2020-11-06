THE GIFT OF GIVING

“Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed.” — Proverbs 19:17 *** “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” — Matthew 25:40

LAURINBURG — For the first time in anyone’s memory, The Laurinburg Exchange has created a project that will bring a merrier Christmas to more Scotland County children than ever before.

With a community partnership formed with the ‘Tis the Season organization and the assistance of the Scotland County Department of Social Services, the newspaper recently kicked off its first-ever Operation Holiday Heroes project — an effort that will collect monetary donations from the community, all of which will be redirected to children throughout the county.

“This is an important and heart-felt project for the entire staff of The Laurinburg Exchange,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper, who led a similar annual effort in Bladen County for nine years. “There simply is no more meaningful thing than to bring joy to young children at Christmas. They need to know that people love them.”

Terry Parker, one of the founders of ‘Tis the Season, was ecstatic to join in.

“‘Tis the Season is honored and excited to be involved in this community endeavor,” she said. “As the holiday season approaches, it is said that happiness cannot be measured in exact terms, and that may be true. It is enough that we have Christmas to remind us that love, happiness and goodwill are the true things that uplift our lives.”

Parker added that, with so many events during the holiday season getting canceled because of COVID-19, the Operation Holiday Heroes project was a perfect fit for ‘Tis the Season to become a part of.

“Our organization will reach out through social media and word of mouth to create as much positive energy as possible,” she said.

How it will work

Scotland County DSS has already begun accepting applications from families to be eligible for a gift from Operation Holiday Heroes.

Those applications, according to DSS Director April Snead, will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 13 — applications can be found on the Scotland County DSS’s Facebook page, printed, filled out and dropped off at the DSS office; they can also be obtained at the DSS office during regular business hours.

The Laurinburg Exchange will collect community contributions for Operation Holiday Heroes now through Friday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. Those making a donation can bring by a tax-deductible cash contribution and receive a receipt or make a check payable to Operation Holiday Heroes. A check can also be mailed to: The Exchange, c/o Holiday Heroes, 915 S. Main St., Suite H, Laurinburg, NC 28352.

Those who donate can choose to donate in their own name, in memory of someone or anonymously. The ongoing contributions will be listed in The Exchange each day.

Once all contributions are collected, DSS will be notified by The Exchange how many children (ages 17 and under) Operation Holiday Heroes will be able to provide a gift for.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 18, those families selected and previously notified by phone will be able to visit The Exchange office to pick up their gift card from Walmart to be used for their children’s Christmas.

Options to donate

“We are excited to partner with ‘Tis the Season … because of all the success their members have created locally, we feel sure they will help us make this a tremendous project,” Vincent said. “We will also work closely with the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce to get the message out to its membership.

“But there are also some other, more grassroots options to create contributions,” he added.

Among those are friendly fundraising competitions within corporations, church groups, civic organizations and within neighborhoods.

“I’ve seen schools have competitions between classes, companies compete between departments and churches compete between youth groups, men’s groups and women’s groups,” Vincent said. “Creativity only makes this effort better.”

For information about Operations Holiday Heroes, call 910-506-3023.