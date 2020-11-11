Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons broke into two unsecured vehicles and stole a Springfield 9mm pistol, a Smith and Wesson .380 pistol, a tool bag and an Apple iPhone totaling $850.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into the residence by forcing entry through the front door and stealing a 55-inch TV along with $150 in change.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and took a bracelet valued at $200 along with $60 cash. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their vehicle and stole $5 along with a portable cell phone charger.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had stolen their gold 2003 Toyota Highlander valued at $7,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had taken their Cash app debit card and $60 cash from them.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Tuesday that they had sent $3,000 in gift cards after receiving a phone call stating that they would be charged with money laundering if they did not send it.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Park Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had shot at the residence while three people were inside. There were no injuries and an estimated $200 in property damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Unique Smith, 28, of Pitt Street, was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Richmond County. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — William Odom, 50, of Hamlet was arrested Tuesday for outstanding warrants from Richmond County for break-in and larceny of motor vehicle as well as resisting arrest and larceny. He was given a $40,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Nickolas Chavis, 24, of Rosemary Lane was arrested Tuesday for driving while impaired. He was given a $1,500 bond.