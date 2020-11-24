Church provides food for those in need

LAURINBURG — Radical Praise Ministries’ Community Outreach was held Saturday with a free food giveaway to those in need, and the effort reached between 200 and 250 people.

“Radical Praise Ministries began back in 2016 — the ministry was born on the streets, ministering to others through outreach,” said Tanya Haywood, a member of the church. “Getting outside of the four walls, going out and being the hands of Jesus is a huge piece of our hearts and will always be a part of our ministry and mission.”

Saturday’s event offered two options of food plates — one consisting of homemade barbecue, baked beans, cole slaw, roll, cake and soda or water; the other included chicken and rice, green beans, roll, cake and soda or water. The meals were prepared by Taste of Elegance Catering.

The plates were distributed on the Radical Praise Ministries’ campus, as well as throughout the city in various neighborhoods.

“We are planning for another outreach in our city next month (but) we haven’t confirmed details yet,” Haywood said. “We usually do three or four outreach events per year.”

