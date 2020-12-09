It’s time to make Christmas cookies

BUTTER COOKIES

— Ingredients

1 c. butter (no substitutions)

1/2 c. sugar

1 large egg

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

3 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

Assorted colored granulated sugars for decorating

Ornamental frosting

***

— Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. In large bowl, with mixer at low speed, beat butter and sugar until blended. Increase speed to high, beat until light and creamy. At low speed, beat in egg and vanilla. Beat in flour and baking powder just until blended.

Divide dough into 4 equal pieces. Wrap each piece with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm enough to roll, about 1 hour.

On lightly floured surface, with floured rolling pin, roll 1 piece of dough 1/8 inch thick. With floured 2- to 3-inch assorted cookie cutters, cut dough into as many cookies as possible, wrap and refrigerate trimmings. Place cookies, 1 inch apart, on large ungreased cookie sheet, sprinkle cookies with colored sugar now if you like, or frost with Ornamental Frosting after baking.

Bake cookies 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly browned. Transfer cookies to wire rack to cool. If you like, brush colored sugar remaining on cookie sheets onto piece of waxed paper to use again. Repeat with remaining dough and trimmings.

When cookies are cool, prepare Ornamental Frosting if you like, use to decorate cookies as desired. Sprinkle colored sugars as desired on frosting before it dries. Allow frosting to dry completely, about 1 hour. Store cookies in tightly covered container up to two weeks.

***

WHITE CHOCOLATE-DIPPED GINGERBREAD COOKIES (gluten free)

— Ingredients

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softned dairy-free use Earth Smart Balance butter

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 large egg

1/4 cup molasses

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2-1/4 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour I like Pillsbury gluten-free

1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum , leave out if your flour already has it

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon allspice

6 tablespoons granulated sugar for rolling

gluten-free sprinkles (optional)

— White Chocolate Dip

3 cups gluten-free white chocolate chips use dairy-free white chocolate chips or omit if dairy-free and see glaze recipe

3 Tablespoons shortening

— Dairy-free glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2-4 teaspoons non-dairy milk I like almond, cashew or coconut milk.

— Directions

In a large bowl cream together butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until fluffy.

Add egg, molasses, and pure vanilla extract. Mix until fully blended.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl whisk together gluten-free flour, baking soda, salt, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice.

Pour the dry ingredients slowly into the wet ingredients and mix until fully combined.

Chill the cookie dough for 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Add 6 tablespoons of sugar into a small bowl.

Using a greased cookie scoop or a rounded tablespoon scoop out the cookie dough and roll into a round ball.

Roll the cookie ball in the sugar and place on a parchment paper-lined cookie sheet.

Dip the bottom of a drinking glass into the sugar and use the bottom of the glass to press the cookie ball flat.

Repeat placing cookies 2 inches apart.

Bake for 8-10 minutes.

Allow the cookies to cool on the cookie sheet for several minutes before carefully transferring to a wire rack to completely cool.

Cool completely before dipping cookies into white chocolate or glaze.

— White Chocolate Dip

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt 1 cup white chocolate chips with 1 tablespoon of shortening at a time in the microwave for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Stir to make sure it is fully melted and smooth. You will need to melt several batches because the chocolate cools quickly.

Using a spoon, pour the melted white chocolate mixture on half of the cookie. Spread the white chocolate with the spoon to smooth out if necessary.

Place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and use gluten-free sprinkles to decorate.

If using the dairy-free glaze: mix all ingredients together until smooth. You can sprinkle the glaze on the cookie with a spoon or spread it on with a spoon and then decorate with sprinkles. Have fun and get creative! The glaze will not be as white or a thick as the white chocolate, but it will be as tasty.

Store in an airtight container.

***

FRUITCAKE COOKIES

— Ingredients

2 3/4 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. Kosher salt

1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temp

3/4 c. sugar

1 large egg

1 1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/3 c. chopped candied citrus (orange and lemon)

1/3 c. chopped pistachios

1/2 c. dried cranberries

— Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

In another large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg and then vanilla.

Fold in candied citrus, pistachios, and dried cranberries.

Shape dough into two 2-inch-thick logs. Wrap and flatten slightly to create an oval; freeze 20 min.

Heat oven to 350°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper. Slice 1/2-inch thick and place on prepared sheets.

Bake, rotating positions of baking sheets halfway through, until cookies are light golden brown around edges, 10 to 14 minutes. Let cool on sheets 5 minutes before transferring to wire racks to cool completely.

***

THUMBPRINT COOKIES

— Ingredients

½ cup butter, softened

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 egg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup finely chopped walnuts

⅔ cup any flavor fruit jam

¼ teaspoon salt

— Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Grease cookie sheets.

Separate egg, reserving egg white. Cream butter or margarine, sugar, and egg yolk.

Add vanilla, flour and salt, mixing well.

Shape dough into balls. Roll in egg white, then walnuts. Place on cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake for 5 minutes.

Remove cookies from oven. With thumb, dent each cookie. Put jelly or preserves in each thumbprint. Bake for another 8 minutes.

***

PFEFFERNUSSE COOKIES

— Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground white pepper

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon ground ginger

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ cup butter, softened

1 ¼ cups packed brown sugar

2 eggs

¾ cup finely chopped almonds (Optional)

— Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Combine dry ingredients and set aside.

In a separate bowl, beat butter and sugar together until light. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Stir in dry ingredients 1/2 cup at a time. Add almonds, if desired.

Roll into one inch balls and arrange 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheet. Bake 11 to 14 minutes.

Cool and store in airtight containers for 3 days to mellow flavors.

***

SPRITZ COOKIES

— Ingredients

1 pouch (17.5 oz) sugar cookie mix

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup butter, melted Save $

1 teaspoon almond extract

1 egg

1 tablespoon nonpareils (from 2.1-oz container)

38 maraschino cherries, drained well, patted dry, cut in half

— Directions

Heat oven to 375°F. In large bowl, stir cookie mix, flour, melted butter, almond extract and egg until dough forms. Stir in nonpareils.

Place 1 3/4-in flower design disk in cookie press. Place dough in press; press dough through, and press onto ungreased cookie sheets. Place halved cherry in center. Repeat with remaining dough and cherries. (Keep dough covered with plastic wrap while not using to prevent drying out.)

Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until edges are set but not brown. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheets to cooling rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes. Store covered in airtight container at room temperature with waxed paper between layers.

***

CHOCOLATE CRINKLE COOKIES

— Ingredients

1/2 cup nuetral-tasting oipl like avocado, grapeseed or canola

1-1/4 cups sugar, divided

2 eggs and one egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon instant expresso powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

— Directions

In a large bowl, wisk oil, 1 cup of sugar, eggs and vanilla to combine

In a saparate bowl, combine the cocoa powder, expresso poiwder, baking soda, salt and flour. Pour the dry mixture into the wet ingredients and mix thoroughly. Batter should be thick.

Cover and place in refrigerator to chill for at least one hour and up to 24 hours.

After chilling, preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Put the remaining sugar on a plate and the powdered sugar on another. Scoop about a tablespoon of batter, form into a ball and roll it in the sugar, then in the powdered sugar. Place on the baking sheet. Space the balls a few inches apart.

Bake for 10-12 minutes, then move to cooling rack.

***

SWEDISH SNOWBALLS

— Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cup powdered sugar, divided

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cup ground almonds

2 cups flour

1 egg

2 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp vanilla

2 tsp almond extract

— Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cream butter, 1 cup powdered sugar, and salt.

Add ground almonds, flour, and egg. Mix until combined.

Add water, vanilla, and almond extract. Mix until well blended.

Make balls about 1 Tbsp in size. Place on parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake for 10-12 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. While still warm, roll cookies in powdered sugar.

These Christmas cookie recipes have been gathered from TammySue Vincent’s family and friends over the years.