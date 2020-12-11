ENCORE! to bring Christmas special to radio

LAURINBURG — For the past several month’s ENCORE! Theatre, Inc. has been bringing numerous performances to Scotland County via the Backroom Radio Hour, but the upcoming performance will be a bit different.

The Wednesday show will be the Christmas special, “We’ll Meet Again,” which takes a more serious theme than the normal comedy sketches but still aims to bring some laughter to listeners.

“Honestly, what inspired this was the theme song we sing at the end of each broadcast,” said Bob Dyer. “One night I was running through ideas in my head when I couldn’t sleep and the song popped into my head and I thought “We’ll Meet Again” sounded just like a holiday theme.”

According to Dyer, the show is about finding new love as well as finding lost love in a period right after World War II when American is trying to get back to normal.

“It seems appropriate for the times we live in now,” Dyer said. “Christmas is a special time of the year and we thought that we should do something different. Doing an original holiday play on the radio was something we thought would be entertaining for the listeners at home.”

Dyer co-wrote the performance with Janet Smith and said it was extremely exciting to be able to see what they wrote come to life.

“We were very fortunate that the two of us worked so easily together as we wrote it and then having the talented cast say the lines is just wonderful,” Dyer said. “We have a real appreciation for the work that goes into trying to bring a story to life …

This is something that is from the community in that everything connected to this production is local,” Dyer added. We are grateful that our local station WLNC has been so supportive of keeping Encore going despite the pandemic and this is a great way to support the community by listening.”

The cast includes Allen Johnson, Dyer, Charisse Costan, Dave Wells, Ed O’Neal, Heather Burnette, Janet Smith, Karen Grimsley, Katelin Gandee, Kathie Cox, Nick Williams, Richard Massey, Ruth Ann Harris and Gary Gallman.

“The Backroom Radio Hour” will be aired Wednesday at 7 p.m and broadcast through WLNC, AM1300 and FM95.1. The broadcast will also be live-streamed on the radio’s website for people to listen via their laptop or cellphone. Those who have an iPhone must download the TuneIn Radio app to listen from their phones.

“I want to join Bob in thanking our cast and WLNC,” Smith added. “And I want to urge everyone to listen, it’s perfect for the whole family!”

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.