Seniors get baskets filled with hope

LAURINBURG — The rain couldn’t stop Scotland County Parks and Recreation from delivering Hope Baskets to those in the community.

There were 23 baskets delivered to seniors across Scotland County on Monday wgo are on the Meals on Wheels route.

“When we did it last year, they weren’t expecting it so when they saw the Christmas basket their faces lit up,” said Senior Programs Coordinator Tammy Jacobs. “To see them so excited and to see the joy on their faces inspired us to do it again this year and we hope to continue the tradition next year as well.”

The baskets included socks, a crossword puzzle book, chocolates, soft peppermints, a small candle, tissues and a large bottle of hand sanitizer.

“COVID-19 has impacted a lot of people so we really wanted to be able to do something for them this year,” Jacobs said. “And we wanted to ensure they had some Christmas spirit brought to them.”

Jacobs added delivering the hope baskets isn’t the only thing Parks and Recreation are planning on doing for seniors in the community.

On Thursday there will be a free lunch at Scotland Place, from noon to 2 p.m.

“We have 75 plates and gifts to give out so it’s first come first serve,” Jacobs said. “It will be catered by the Southern Way restaurant and we will be out there until the last plate is given out.”

Scotland Place is located at 1210 Turnpike Road in Laurinburg.

For information contact Scotland County Parks and Recreation at 910-277-2585.

