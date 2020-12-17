Students will stay virtual … for now

LAURINBURG — As students prepare to enjoy their winter break, school board members have been discussing the elephant in the room: staying remote or begin the hybrid model.

During Monday night’s board meeting the Scotland County Board of Education heard about current COVID-19 numbers in the county and discussed the possibility of going back.

Interim Superintendent Cory Satterfield told the board he has been given recommendations to wait until the potential holiday peak is over, around the end of January or beginning of February, before the board goes into more discussion on if students should be moved to the hybrid model.

“We just need to put a window of time out there so schools know what they’re preparing for during the holidays,” Singletary said. “Maybe at the January meeting we can decide if we want to stick with Plan C or move to Plan B.”

Vice-Chair Carolyn Banks added that many schools across the state that were having in-person classes have been moved online due to the increase in cases.

“I think first we just need to say we’re going to stay at Plan C and just stick to that,” Singeltary said. “Then in January just see what it looks like.”

A motion to stay in Plan C and to revisit the idea of moving to Plan B on Jan. 29 was approved unanimously.

If the schools move into Plan B, the introduction back into the buildings will be staggered beginning with elementary school and ending in high school. Plan B will also have A and B days to help students maintain social distancing.

