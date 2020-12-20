Woman’s body found dead from gunshot

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a deceased woman who was shot on Thursday.

According to information provided by Capt. Kevin Cribb, deputies responded to a call about an individual near a 2010 grey BMW along the side of Cliff Gibson Road in Laurel Hill.

“A female was located near the vehicle that had died from what appears to be a gunshot,” he said. “The female is not or has not been a resident of Scotland County.”

Cribb added that detectives are interviewing family and friends of the victim and the NC State Bureau of Investigtion is processing the vehicle for additional leads.

The deceased woman has not yet been identified.