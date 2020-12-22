State working to get East Laurinburg back on track

EAST LAURINBURG — A special-called meeting between East Laurinburg officials and state finance officials on Monday took a journey through the challenges facing the town over at least three years of missed audits, and ended with options available to get the town back on track.

And the town was given six weeks to do it.

Sharon Edmundson, the deputy treasurer and director of the State and Local Government Finance Division at the NC Department of the state treasurer, led the meeting and pointed out where the town stands with the state.

“The 2016 audit is the last audit received, and that wasn’t received until February 2018,” she said. “At that time, the general fund balance was only $7,500 and the annual budget was $7,800.”

Things only got worse.

“We have very little knowledge of how the town is doing financially, and there are records missing from 2017 which will make it difficult to complete an audit,” Edmundson said. “But the town can’t not do what it is required to do.”

She added that a series of letters have been sent to the town without response, that a number of meeting requests were canceled at the last minute and that it had become nearly impossible to reach anyone at the town hall.

Town Clerk Gail Chavis said that a letter sent to the town on October was the first that she had seen, and that she had no idea who the meetings were scheduled with.

“We now have a working answering maching that is checked daily,” Chavis said.

State Rep. Garland Pierce participated in the virtual meeting Monday and told those listening that he was willing to help.

“I’m not trying to get in the town’s business, but I’ve represented East Laurinburg and Scotland County for 16 years,” he sauid. “I know that Sen. (Tom) McInnis and I will have no trouble helping the town get back on solid ground if they reach out to either of us.”

Edmundson told the town that the meeting was an effort to look at options.

“I’m less interested in the problems of the past than I am with getting the town back on track and moving forward,” she said. “We must get moving on this in short order; the (Local Government) Commission is pretty frustrated.”

Edmundson said she will recommend to the LGC that they hold off until its meeting in early February to make any decisions concerning East Laurinburg.

In addition, she suggested to the town officials they get some board training and look into a local government online class.

“I would also find a local CPA in the next week or two to start getting those financials, starting with 2017, in order,” she added. “Then, you’ll need to find a separate person to do the audit — and 2017 has to be first.”

State Treasuer Dale Folwell also participated in the virtual meeting.

“I want to say that the conversations here tonight have been very cordial, but those by the LGC recently have not been so cordial,” he said. “I hope we can begin to move toward getting the town back on the right track.”

East Laurinburg’s next town meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5.

