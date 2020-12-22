Law enforcement led on car chase

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stolen vehicle that led officers on a chase into Robeson County on Friday.

According to a report from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers traveling on Aberdeen Road noticed a vehicle traveling with no headlight on. The officers attempted to make a traffic stop while on U.S. 401 but the vehicle increased speed instead of stopping.

The vehicle continued to flee from officers through the city of Laurinburg, into the county and then into Robeson County. The chase ended when the vehicle turned onto a dirt road and all three male occupants fled on food into a field where officers lost sight of them.

Officers observed the vehicle, a gray 2020 Kia Sportage had been reported missing to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, but the registration displayed the tags to a Toyota Camry.

The investigation was handed over to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the investigation is on-going.

