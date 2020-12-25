Christmas tree burn set for Jan. 8

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg Fire Department has announced it will host its annual Christmas Tree Bonfire at Legion Park.

According to Angie Foster with the city of Laurinburg Public Works, the burn will be held Friday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m.

“The city of Laurinburg Sanitation Department will collect live Christmas trees placed by the curb Jan. 4 through Jan. 7,” said Foster. “Please remove all Christmas ornaments and lights from the tree before you place it at your curb.”

According to Foster, residents are encouraged to come out and park around the bonfire.

“Those who decide to get out of their vehicles for any reason are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” she said.

Lt. Bradley Strickland with the Laurinburg Fire Department stated he is not certain at this time if they will have their usual marsh mellows and hangers for roasting.

“I do not foresee there being a problem if residents would like to bring their own,” said Strickland.

Legion Park is located on Atkinson Street near Sunset Drive.

“We hope that you come out and enjoy this wonderful experience,” said Foster. “We look forward to seeing you there.”

Foster also stated the city of Laurinburg Fire Department has been holding this event for at least the last seven years.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.