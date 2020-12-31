Swift retires … for the third time

LAUREL HILL — William Swift, a familiar face at the Livingston Quarters Recycling Center, has decided it is time to retire.

“I have been with the county for 8-1/2 years, seven of which have been at this location,” said Swift, “but this is my third retirement.”

Swift added that he first retired from the military after 25 years of serving.

“After serving in the military, I became a JROTC teacher in Marlboro County. I retired from there after 20 years in the school system, where I was also awarded teacher of the year,” said Swift. “Altogether I have been working for the past 53 years of my life and I think it is time to slow down and spend time with my family.

“My wife is very happy with my decision — as well as my cat Sunshine, as a matter of fact, Sunshine didn’t want me to leave the house this morning.”

As a long-time member of several military organizations, Swift said he intends to travel with his wife and attend meetings all around North Carolina.

“I am a member of the 101 Airborne Association as well as 17 other military organizations,” said Swift.

“I think this retirement is going to stick,” added Swift. “Along with our travel plans, we also want to dedicate time to community services. We want to find a way to volunteer and give back to our community.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.