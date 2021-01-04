Swearing-in held at courthouse

LAURINBURG — On Friday afternoon, Jan. 1, a brief swearing-in ceremony was conducted in the Main Courtroom of the Scotland County Courthouse.

The Honorable Stephan R. Futrell of Rockingham took the oath of office as the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge administered by Clerk of Superior Court Philip McRae. Subsequently, Judge Futrell swore-in Reese Saunders of Rockingham as District Attorney and Michael Van Buren and Jamie Adams as Assistant District Attorneys.

Futrell was appointed by Gov. Cooper to replace Judge Richard Brown of Laurinburg upon his retirement in 2018. He ran unopposed and was elected to continue in office in November.

Saunders assumed office upon the dissolution of the prosecutorial district consisting of Hoke and Scotland counties on Jan. 1. Henceforth, Hoke will be linked with Moore County. Scotland will be linked with Anson and Richmond, where Saunders was last elected in 2018.

Roughly one dozen family members and friends witnessed the ceremony.

Left to right: Bailiffs Capt. Johnathan Smith and Tina Crifasi, the Honorable Stephan R. Futrell of Rockingham, Michael Van Buren, Jamie Adams, Reese Saunders and Clerk of Superior Court Philip McRae.