Pierce opens his ninth term

RALEIGH — On Wednesday, the NC General Assembly convened for the opening day of the 2021-22 legislative session. It marks the beginning of Rep. Garland Pierce’s ninth term in the NC House of Representatives.

Pierce gave the following statement:

“I’m honored to be back in Raleigh for the opportunity to serve the people of Hoke and Scotland County, and I’m ready to make a difference. My immediate legislative priority is to combat the public health and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Our people are struggling worse than ever from the virus, and government leaders have an obligation to work across the aisle and with the federal government to rapidly distribute the vaccine and pass legislation to help people out of work. That’s what I’m prepared to do.

“I want to hear from constituents about their concerns and questions, and I urge anyone in Hoke or Scotland County who is struggling to receive unemployment benefits or who has any other ongoing issue with state government to contact my office. My office number is 919-733-5803 and my email is [email protected] Thank you again to all of my constituents for the honor to serve.”