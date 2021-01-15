Scotland Health, health department partner to administering first COVID-19 vaccine to public

LAURINBURG – Starting on Thursday, the general public will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from Scotland Health and the Scotland County Health Department.

Both Scotland Health and the Scotland County Health Department are eager to begin providing mass vaccinations to patients who are at least 65 years of age, following guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

At this time vaccines will be given by appointment due to current vaccine supplies and staffing logistics. There are multiple Vaccine Clinics for Scotland Health. The Outpatient Endo Center located at 205 Lauchwood Dr. is for the general public over 65. Scotland Health’s primary care centers will be used as clinics for each practices’ established patients to help increase scheduling capacity for the Outpatient Endo Center location.

The Scotland County Health Department has designated the Emergency Operations Center as their vaccine clinic location located at 1403 West Boulevard. Phone lines for scheduling will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and appointments will begin on Thursday.

Keep in mind:

— To schedule an appointment at the Outpatient Endo Center call 910-291-7654.

— If you are a patient of one of our Scotland Health’s primary care clinics, contact your practice for scheduling instructions.

— To schedule an appointment with the Scotland County Health Department, call 910-266-4670, 910-266-4671 or 910-266-4672.

“We’re working to ensure the distribution of the vaccine is inclusive and with as few barriers as possible,” said Greg Wood, president and CEO of Scotland Health. “Scheduling and receiving the vaccine when it’s available is the best way we can all take part in ending this pandemic, while saving many lives in the process.”

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine can help protect individuals, as it creates an antibody response in the body without having to become sick with the virus. If enough people get vaccinated, a large part of the population of an area will be immune to COVID-19, called “herd immunity.” Herd immunity makes it possible to protect the population from a disease, including those who can’t be vaccinated, such as some pregnant women, children and newborns. Experts say that more than 70% of the population will have to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

Locations and phone numbers for the Health Department and Scotland Health are available on the hospital’s and health department’s websites and social media pages. Information from the CDC and state is constantly changing and updated. We thank you for your patience, support and trust in your local health care system and health department.