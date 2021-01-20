City moves forward with fire station

LAURINBURG — As 2021 begins the city of Laurinburg is beginning to move forward with the process for the North Fire Station.

At Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council meeting City Manager Charles Nichols spoke to the council about how the design team has been hired.

Council voted to begin a capital project ordinance for the North Fire Station to make sure the funds are set aside for it as it’s built.

Look for more stories on Tuesday night’s council meeting in the e-edition of The Exchange on Thursday and online on Wednesday.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.