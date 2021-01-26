Improved fire rating will lower insurance cost

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Fire Commission has been working alongside the Scotland County Board of Commissioners to help lower residential insurance for residents.

The process began back in 2014 when the Board of Commissioners agreed to allow an increase in the fire tax.

“At that time we were able to increase the tax from 2 cents up to 5 cents,” said Emergency Services Director Roylin Hammond. “This allowed the fire departments to begin the projects necessary to bring the cost down for our homeowners.”

As Mac McDougald, chair to the Fire Commission Board, and Hammond explained the process they stated it took three meetings to accomplish the raise in the tax.

“Of course we had to go back and forth,” said McDougald. “The Board of Commissioners had to be sure they knew this would be beneficial for the residents of Scotland County. Now, just over six years from the beginning, we have finished what we set out to complete.

“We have been able to make the upgrades and changes and can now say all of our county residents are within an ISO rating of six or less,” added McDougald. “One being the best and 10 being the worst.”

According to Hammond, two additional substations which have been built over the past few years were a big part of helping with the rating.

“Location is important when it comes to these ratings,” said Hammond. “To ensure a rating of six or better, residents must be within six miles of a fire station.

“Now that our last two stations have been able to complete the needed improvements all of our county residents are covered,” continued Hammond. “The two stations who as of December received their new ISO rating of 6/9E were North Scotland and Springhill Friendship Volunteer Fire Department. Both Neil Shaw, chief of North Scotland Fire, and Bill Norton, chief of Springhill, really worked hard for this”

Hammond also stated that these two departments put in a lot of time and effort to make this rating a possibility.

“I want residents to understand, we did this for them,” said McDougald. “In the end, they will save much more money with lower insurance cost than what the raise in the fire tax cost them.

“We strongly urge residents to contact their insurance carriers after this comes into effect on April 1,” continued McDougald. “Even if you do not live in these two areas it is possible your insurance carriers have not looked at the changes over the years and you could lower your bill as well.”

According to the two officials, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make the rating change.

“When the Department of Insurance inspects the stations, there are three different categories,” said Hammond. “Fifty percent of the score is based on the department, equipment, training and its ability to fight fire. Forty percent goes to the availability of water and access to it.

“All of the fire stations within the county began water haul training several years ago,” added Hammond. “This was to help with the second category because there are many residencies out in rural areas who are not close to hydrants. We train together four times a year to help ensure the efficiency of the departments as well as to help with our rating.”

Communications makes up the third category and, according to Hammond, it is responsible for 10% of the total rating.

“A lot has gone into our 911 center to help their overall rating,” said Hammond. “Its score has gone from a 7.6 to a 9.66 out of 10 possible points.

“This was a result of the new tower replacement and the accompanying communications upgrades,” added Hammond.

McDougald said none of the improvements and insurance help would be possible without the board of commissioners.

“I hope people really understand the role the commissioners played in this,” said McDougald. “Without them approving money for our trucks and other required items we need to protect our residents we simply would not have been able to complete these projects.

“I also really hope people show their appreciation to the men and women that volunteer their time to be firefighters,” continued McDougald. “They take a lot of time away from their homes, lives and families to be a part of these departments and give back to their neighbors. Our volunteers are what makes our departments able to be successful.“

As McDougald and Hammond concluded, they both reiterated the main reason for making all of the changes.

“We have done this for our residents, our neighbors,” said Hammond. “We know insurance can be a burden. We wanted to help not only alleviate some of that from them but also increase our fire departments’ abilities to continue to protect and serve their communities.”

