Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had broken into their vehicle and stole an AR-556 and AK-47 rifle valued at $2,700. The vehicle was reportedly left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that someone has stolen their purse containing a wallet, identification cards and a food stamp card while at the Clinton Inn.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Foraker Street on Saturday that the license plate was taken off their vehicle valued at $30.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tarboro Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons stole the license plate valued at $30 off their vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — Southeastern Farm Equipment reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons cut a lock off the fence. Nothing was reported missing.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Michael Peele, 21, of McColl Road was arrested Friday for communicating threats, stalking and harassing phone calls. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tereisha Parker, 33, of Carver Street was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG — Domonique Everette, 23, of Hamlet was arrested Sunday for assault on a female and trespassing. He was given an $800 bond.

LAURINBURG — Antonio Evans, 26, of Charlotte was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $200 bond.

LAURINBURG —Linwood Bostick, 64, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday for communicating threats. He was given a $1,00 bond.