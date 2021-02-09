Volunteers needed for Summer Meals Program

LAURINBURG — The Restoring Hope Center of Laurinburg is amping up to prepare for its Summer Meal Program and is searching for volunteers to help make the program a success.

“Our volunteers help us prepare breakfast kits, lunch meals and milk to be delivered to feeding sites,” said Faye Coates, executive director. “They also help log daily inventories, deliver meals to feeding sites, as well as other necessary tasks.

“Time-sheets are maintained daily and can be made available to volunteers to submit as documentation of their volunteer hours,” continued Coates. “This can sometimes be helpful when applying for colleges and other programs.”

According to Coates, the goal of the Scotland County Summer Meals Program is to make sure the children of the community are receiving nutritious meals when they are out of school.

“This program works because so many different individuals, groups and organizations pull together to display the power of community,” said Coates. “Some organizations volunteer to host feeding sites, this means they are willing to allow children to come to their facility to receive meals.

“Another big piece of summer meals is the delivery drivers,” Coates added. “These groups or individuals help us make sure the meals get to the feeding sites. Individuals or groups can volunteer to deliver, we have also had some groups ‘adopt a site’ to make sure the meals are delivered to that Site daily.”

As she continued, Coates stated that still another piece of summer meals is the crew that helps get everything packaged and out the door.

“They then help get everything sanitized and cleaned at the end of the day,” said Coates.

Meals are provided Monday through Friday to feeding sites to be distributed to children 18 years of age and younger.

“We are in the process of recruiting feeding sites now,” said Coates.

“The Scotland County Summer Meals Feeding Sites are ‘open’ sites,” said Coates. “That means a child can go to any feeding site in our community to receive a meal.

“There is no pre-registration required,” Coates continued. “However, after your first visit, it is important to communicate with the person in charge of the site daily and let them know when you are coming back so they can be sure to order a meal for your child.

Flyers will be released once the recruiting period is complete to let everyone know where the sites will be.

“This information will also be on the Scotland County Summer Meals Program webpage at www.restoringhopecenterinc.org,” said Coates.

For information or to become a volunteer visit Restoring Hopes webpage or call 910-610-9960.

