Police investigating string of fraud cases

LAURINBURG —Since Monday, the Laurinburg Police Department has been investigating several different reports regarding fraudulent bank accounts being opened in residents names.

Victims have received debit cards, credit cards and checking account information from Chase Bank in the mail that they did not apply for or have any knowledge of but victims learned that their personal information and identifiers had been used to open the accounts.

On Monday, a 72-year-old and a 51-year-old reported that a line of credit had been taken out under their name and on Wednesday a 62-year-old and a 63-year-old reported the same thing to the LPD.

“In our region and across the nation, there has been a massive influx of similar fraudulent activity involving Chase Bank reported to law enforcement agencies,” said Lt. Jeremy White. “The scam involves unknown criminals obtaining and utilizing the victim’s personal information; name, address, date of birth, and social security number and setting up accounts with Chase Bank online. The victims are discovering the accounts when a debit card or mail correspondence from Chase Bank arrives at their homes in the mail.”

The criminal investigations division of the LPD has consulted with and shared non-confidential investigative information with other law enforcement agencies investigating the same issues.

“In most cases, it has been found that the criminals are targeting Chase Bank and not the customers directly by capitalizing on a $200 bonus for new customers when a new checking account is opened,” White said. “After doing so, the funds are then transferred externally. The exact number of identities obtained by the criminals and their source is unknown at this time. While a massive data breach is suspected, details of a breach and the source of the breach is also unknown and unconfirmed.”

In a few cases, there have been reports of purchases made on the cards obtained by the suspects.

The LPD is encouraging anyone who receives an email or anything in the mail from Chase Bank not to throw it away and open it to examine what it is.

” Often, financial institutions obtain demographic information from various sources to send out marketing mail such as pre-approval offers of credit, auto loans, and advertisements for their financial products,” White said. “However, if you receive an actual credit card, debit card, banking statements, or anything that appears to be indicative of a fraudulent account, immediately contact local law enforcement.”

When reporting to law enforcement, please provide all credit/debit cards, email correspondence, and regular mail correspondence to the officer. It is also asked that you do not write on or alter any correspondence received.

Additionally, victims need to contact Chase Bank directly to alert them of the fraudulent activity and to have the account frozen and closed.

The LPD also encourages people to contact all three credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.

