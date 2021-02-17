City talks sidewalk projects

LAURINBURG — There are three major sidewalk projects in the works for the city of Laurinburg — but the North Carolina Department of Transportation policy change has caused some concerns.

The plans have been approved by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the original agreement was the city would pay 20% of the project while DOT would pay 80%.

However, at Tuesday night’s Laurinburg City Council meeting, City Manager Charles Nichols the policy change on how it would be implemented which includes having the municipality pay for an engineer to design the project and pay for the project up front. The total of the projects over the course of four years is estimated right at $1.9 million total.

Before moving forward with the projects Nichols asked for councils agreement to reach out to government leaders and DOT about these issues.

Look for more stories on Tuesday night’s council meeting in the e-edition of The Exchange on Thursday and online on Wednesday.

