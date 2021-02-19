Police search for man suspected of assaulting store employee

MAXTON — Police here are searching for a 27-year-old man in connection to a shoplifting incident during which a store employee was assaulted.

Vichon Anthony Smith is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a slender build, black hair and brown eyes, according to the Maxton Police Department. He was last seen operating a 2006 Honda with North Carolina Registration TCK5492.

On Feb. 9, Maxton police responded to the Food Lion store at 638 N. Patterson St. in reference to an employee who was assaulted by a man suspected of shoplifting, according to the police department.

“Smith is currently wanted by the Myrtle Beach (SC) Police Department for a similar incident,” according to a Maxton Police Department statement.

Anyone with information about the Smith’s whereabouts should call the Maxton Police Department at 910-844-5667.