COW discusses back to school

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education met Monday for it’s Committee of the Whole meeting discussing the open board seat and plans for the reopening of the school buildings.

The board heard from staff about the vaccination plan from staff, open house proposals for each of the schools, tutoring plans for students and an update on internet options for 130 students in the district.

Look for more stories on Monday night's meeting in the print of The Exchange on Wednesday and online on Tuesday.

