Vehicle crash injures four

LAURINBURG — An early morning accident sent four people to the hospital on Saturday.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, the accident occurred on U.S. 401 near Purcell Road around 9:35 a.m.

A 2006 Dodge was being driven by a Clio South Carolina man was traveling south in the right lane while a 1999 Honda being driven by a Laurinburg resident was traveling in the left lane. As the two southbound lanes merge into one lane, the Honda attempted to merge striking the Dodge in the left front quarter panel of the vehicle. The Honda then began to spin out of control, went into the northbound lane where it then flipped before coming to rest on the roof.

Inside vehicle two were two adults and two juveniles — according to WLNC the two adults were airlifted and the two minors were taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

The accident is still under investigation and charges are expected to follow.

