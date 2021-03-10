Four candidates to vie for empty BOE seat

LAURINBURG — Applicants for the vacanty Scotland County Board of Education seat have been announced.

During Monday night’s regular board meeting Superintendent, Takeda LeGrand read the four applicants: Jennifer Cole, Atondra Ellis, Smith C. Hersman (“Sandy Callan”) and Vicki Jackson.

The at-large seat was vacated by Darrel “B.J.” Gibson in December after he was elected to the Scotland County Board of Commissioners.

“With the vacating of the position from Rev. Gibson, we open up the process for anyone interested who lives in that district, that they have the opportunity,” said Board Chair Rick Singletary. “If anyone was interested to be a public servant in that position they just sent a letter to Dr. LeGrand, our superintendent.

“From that process, we will get those names and then we will have the opportunity to invite them in for questioning and discussion somewhere in the near future,” he added. “Then the board will vote openly on one of those particular candidates hopefully.”

This is the second time a term has had to be filled for Gibson — in 2017 he stepped down from the Stewartsville seat since he moved from the district into Williamson Township.

Herman Tyson was brought on to fill the remaining term for the seat and was elected to the position in 2018 when Gibson was elected back on the board for the at-large seat.

Gibson’s vacated term expires in 2022, so whoever takes the position will hold the seat until the election that year.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.