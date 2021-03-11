Optimist Club of Laurinburg ready to play ball

LAURINBURG — The Optimist Club of Laurinburg has announced it will be having a 2021 baseball and softball season, and there is still time to sign up.

That was the message Thursday when the club gathered in person for the first time in months.

“We are keeping registration open until March 26,” said Chuck Witmore, president of the club. “We have a total of 312 children signed up right now which should give each age group either three or maybe four teams as of today.”

Witmore also stated they are hoping to have teams drafted by the first week of April so the teams will have time to practice before they start playing games.

“We are hoping to begin our condensed season by the end of May or early June,” said Witmore. “It’s been right at a year and we are looking forward to seeing the kids playing ball again and being able to be out after being cooped up for so long.”

The Optimist Club is also actively seeking anyone who would like to sponsor a team.

“For more information on sponsoring and what all is involved, send us a message on our Facebook page and one of our members will be in contact with you,” said Witmore. “There is also a link you can follow on our Facebook to sign up your children who would like to play baseball or softball.”

The club also discussed money they have in a CD savings account. The board decided to vote at its next meeting to determine the future of the money.

“The money is used for our scholarship fund,” said Witmore. “It is not drawing enough interest to do any good where it is so we would like to look into the option of moving it to a mutual fund.”

The decision of what to do with the money will also affect the decision of future CD savings accounts which will mature in the following years.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]