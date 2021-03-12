Roylin Hammond receives the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award

LAURINBURG — Roylin Hammond, former public safety director for Scotland County, was honored with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award on Friday.

“This award is given by the governor of North Carolina for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments,” said Robert Sampson, the new public safety director.

Hammond was not made aware of the award and was once again caught off-guard with the surprise.

“The process to get Roylin nominated consisted of a biography of Roylin to be submitted along with three letters of recommendation,” said Sampson. “I wanted this to be a surprise because I truly cannot think of another person who is more deserving of this prestigious award and I wanted this moment to be as meaningful as possible.”

Sampson continued on to say Hammond is deserving of this award because of his more than 35 years of public service with the state of North Carolina, as well as Scotland County from Boy Scouts to his more than 30 years of volunteer services with Scotland County Rescue and the many non-profit committees he was a part of.

Rep. Garland Pierce presented the award to Hammond and said it was a great honor to be part of celebrating him.

“Roylin has been a great part of our community,” said Pierce. “I am delighted to be here, he is just such a great guy. He’s just so likable, that’s one of the reasons I liked him so much from the beginning.”

Pierce also stated Hammond has worked hard for the county.

“He has always been here for us in hard times and bad weather,” said Pierce. “He has always been on the front line.”

Sen. Tom McInnis was also in attendance and had a few words to say on Hammond’s behalf as well.

“I just want t to thank Garland for bringing this to me and allowing me to be a part of this,” said McInnis. “Roylin deserves this award and is a great member of this community. He is now on the list with names like Andy Griffith.”

Members of the Scotland County Board of Commissioners were there to show their appreciation and congratulations to Hammond.

Chair Carol McCall told Hammond and the crowd his service is admirable and extends beyond the walls of the Emergency Operation Center and out into the community through the friendship he shows to people.

“Thank you all for your presence today as we honor Roylin,” said Darrel “B.J.” Gibson, commissioner, “and I admire you (Roylin) for the things you have done.”

Hammond had no words to express his gratitude and surprise.

“I am speechless beyond words,” said Hammond. “I have been bamboozled once again. I really appreciate this and I hope I can live up to this honor.

“Again, I’m just speechless and the best thing I can do is simply say, thank you.”

