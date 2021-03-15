Man killed in accident Sunday

LAURINBURG — A Scotland County man has died after a single-car accident on Sunday morning.

WLNC reported that, according to the Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Scotty Lee Emery was killed when he lost control of his vehicle on Hwy. 501 near Old Maxton Road. The vehicle flipped before striking a tree.

Emory had to be removed from the vehicle by rescue responders and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WLNC also reported that it is believed that excessive speed could have been a contributing factor to the accident.