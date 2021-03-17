Community drive is collecting items for local nursing homes

LAURINBURG — Once again, the staff at The Laurinburg Exchange is looking to team up with Scotland County residents to help bring smiles to the faces of others,.

This time the goal is to collect as many items as possible to be donated to local nursing homes.

“We’ve had tremendous success in the past with community collection drives like this, each one benefitting a different area,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “With the COVID pandemic of the past year, things have been challenging for both staff and residents — and we know there are still many needs out there, so it’s our hope the community will respond once again.”

Oftentimes, the elderly in these facilities are not able to visit with family and friends. Once the COVID pandemic hit visitation became even more difficult due to the staff closing the doors to visitors to help keep patients safe.

These donations do not have to be of great value, it has been said sometimes it is the small things that count the most. Rebeka Chandler, activity director at Prestwick Village in Laurinburg, said Play-Doh is one of those small items they are in need of the most.

“Our residents really enjoy playing and working with the Play-Doh,” said Chandler. “We have not been able to let them use it since the beginning of the pandemic because we were concerned about cross-contamination.

“If we can get enough for each resident to have their own labeled container, then they will be able to go back to doing one of the activities they love,” she added.

Debbie McLain, activity director at Scottish Pines, mentioned lotions and body wash are always something residents need.

Donations can be dropped off at The Laurinburg Exchange office at 915 S. Main St., Suite H, in Laurinburg between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Donations will be accepted now through 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Suggested items to donate

— body wash

— lotion

— Play-Doh

— blankets

— coloring books

— coloring pencils and markers

— puzzle books

— artificial flowers

— stuffed animals

— baby dolls

— painting supplies

— gripper socks

Items to be donated are not limited to the list however, no food items will be accepted.

Anyone donating can request their items to be donated to a specific facility within Scotland County. If anyone should decide to do so, they need to be sure to label this somewhere on the donation and inform the staff at The Laurinburg Exchange.

The staff at The Exchange holds donation drives periodically throughout the year, if anyone has a suggestion or knows of an organization in need of items, send those ideas to [email protected]

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.