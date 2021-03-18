From Scotland County Schools

Due to the threat of severe weather in our area this afternoon, out of concern for your safety, we are canceling this afternoon’s Virtual Meet-and-Greet Session with Dr. LeGrand that was scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. However, we have two other Meet-and-Greets scheduled for next Thursday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 27 at noon. We hope that you can join us on one of those other dates (click on the link below to register.)

Thank you for your continued interest in our district and for being a part of our future success.

Stay safe and have a good evening.

Parent/Guardian Session – Thursday, March 25, 5:30 pm:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FSRuX7fnSDGdp-GUHOP-Gg

Parent/Guardian and Community Session – Saturday, March 27, 12:00 pm:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qkGtUlKySy6lqzndHJ4eTg