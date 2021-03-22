Reading buddies coming soon to the library

LAURINBURG — Scotland County Memorial Library is going to be offering an Easter-themed reading buddy for children.

According to Youth Services Librarian Jenna Maley, starting on March 29 children will be able to pick up a “reading rabbit.”

“It’s a fun way to promote reading,” Maley said. “And reading buddies are great to give to reluctant readers because reading to an animal or stuffed animal can help them get over those fears and get more comfortable reading.”

The rabbits will only be available when supplies last and will be available at the front desk of the library. The rabbits are also only available to children under the age of 18.

“This is a great way to start to increase reading in your household,” Maley said. “Especially with summer reading coming up and a lot of parents looking for ways to keep their child occupied during the summer. It’s also helping us begin our kick-off for National Library Week which will be from April 4 to 10 and we’ll be having several events for that as well.”

The Scotland Memorial Library is fully-open and operational. The hours are Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information call 910-276-0563.

