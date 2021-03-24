Tax specialist says file your taxes, don’t procrastinate

LAURINBURG — While the tax filing date has been pushed back by a month, local tax specialist Buffy Lowery says there are still important factors residents should be aware of.

“The IRS deadline was pushed back to allow taxpayers time to navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic,” said Lowery. “This means taxpayers have more time to gather the documents required for filing, but they are strongly urged to still file as soon as possible.”

Although the IRS has pushed back the filing date, Lowery stated each individual state may not mirror the extended time frame.

“North Carolina has extended the filing deadline to May 17 stating there will be no penalties charged on returns filed between April 15 and May 17,” said Lowery. “However, interest will accrue on taxes owed beginning April 15.”

Lowery continued by stating it is important to remember the extension only applies to individual income tax returns.

“It does not apply to trust taxes such as sales and use, withholding taxes, or estimated tax payments,” said Lowery. “The biggest change this year is concerning the stimulus payments that were issued in 2020. If a taxpayer or their dependents were eligible for any of the first two stimulus payments but did not receive them, they can be claimed on their 2020 income tax return as the Recovery Rebate and will be added to their 2020 refund.”

Lowery reiterated how important it is to file as soon as possible so any issues or missing documents can be addressed.

Buffy Lowery is employed with Mickey’s Tax Service located at 1400 Atkinson St. For tax questions or information on filing taxes, call 910-361-4744.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]